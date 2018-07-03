Pop-up storms for the 4th, Fireworks looking OK

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers/storms should fade away during the evening hours with variably cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms during the heating of the day. We think most of whatever develops should be on the way out by mid evening when fireworks are slated to go off across the area.

THURSDAY: It’ll be hot and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100s. Pop-up showers and storms remain possible with the chance at 30%.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Rain chances go up to 40-50% each day as a slow moving cold front enters the region. Cooler highs in the 80s are more likely Saturday and Sunday due to increased cloud cover.

