Summer-like weather will continue with daily chances for afternoon storms and warm temperatures. The best rain chances of the week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, but storms will be possible any day through next weekend. Keep the umbrella on standby.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Pop-up showers and storms will continue into the early evening, but look to start to fizzle out by 8 or 9pm. Most of the activity is expected to dissipate in time for fireworks, but a rogue storm that continues through 11pm can’t be completely ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 70s as muggy weather continues.

SUNDAY: We’ll start off partly cloudy and humid before showers and storms develop after noon. These storms will once again stick around into the early evening. Highs will be in the low 90s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Better chances for rain and storms will return for the first half of the week as we bump rain chances up to 60%-70%. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the low 70s. Humid weather will continue.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Chances for pop-up storms will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, but storms won’t be as widespread. Rain chances will diminish to 30% by the weekend. Otherwise, we’ll be hot and humid with highs back into the low 90s.

