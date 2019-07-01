Pop Up Storms and Humidity This Week.

TODAY: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s where we stay dry through mid afternoon with the heat index into the upper 90s and low 100s. A few spots may get lucky and stay cooler thanks to afternoon pop up showers and storms. Any showers and storms that bubble up in the afternoon should fizzle out overnight. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

TUE/WED: More of the same summer pattern in store through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s each afternoon, save a few spots where a downpour keeps things a little cooler than the rest of us. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Muggy evenings with lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: High temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the 4th of July. The heat index will again be in the upper 90s and low 100s for the afternoon, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated at those outdoor cookouts. There will be a few pop up showers and storms, but hopefully outdoor events go through without any issues. While thunderstorms should be generally fizzling out by fireworks time, we can’t rule out a lingering shower or storm, but again hopefully there aren’t too many issues. Temperatures should be in the mid 80s around fireworks time and then drop into the low 70s before sunrise Friday.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s to round out the week. At least a few pop up showers and storms will remain in the forecast as we end the first week of July. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s.