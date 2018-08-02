Investigators release possible cause of fatal West Point fire

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal West Point apartment fire continues.

Now, there are more clues about it how it possibly started.

West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne says the blaze started early Wednesday morning in a downstairs bedroom.

Wilbourne tells WCBI investigators are leaning toward a possible electrical issue involving an extension cord, as a possible cause.

Shayla Swain, 24, and her one-year-old daughter Serenity Cox died in the fire.

Another child and the children’s father were able to escape without injury.