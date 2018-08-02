Investigators release possible cause of fatal West Point fire

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal West Point apartment fire continues.
Now, there are more clues about it how it possibly started.
- Advertisement -
West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne says the blaze started early Wednesday morning in a downstairs bedroom.
Wilbourne tells WCBI investigators are leaning toward a possible electrical issue involving an extension cord, as a possible cause.
Shayla Swain, 24, and her one-year-old daughter Serenity Cox died in the fire.
Another child and the children’s father were able to escape without injury.