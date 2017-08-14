Possible Sighting of Marshall Co. Murder Suspect in Yalobusha Co.

YALOBUSHA CO./MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Marshall County murder suspect has possibly been sighted in Yalobusha County, and law enforcement are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

31-year-old Joshua Lee Fletcher is from Louisiana, and is accused of drowning another man at a campground in Marshall County.

Fletcher is believed to have been sighted in a silver truck near Highway 32 and Yalobusha County Road 212. On the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they say the truck was seen traveling south towards Coffeeville.

The sheriff’s office writes that if anyone sees Fletcher or this vehicle, do not approach him, but call 9-1-1 or (662) 473-2722.

