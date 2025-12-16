Potential for rain through the middle of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is back in the forecast for the middle of our week, with a front pushing through Thursday bringing scattered rain and possibly a few storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold temperatures are sticking with us. Overnight lows will fall close to freezing, as clouds continue building in for the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers are possible through the morning and afternoon. Most of the rain will be random across the coverage area. Be prepared with your rai gear, just in case. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Lows will be a bit more comfortable in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cold front will be moving through, bringing showers and a few storms along with it. That rain potential is expected throughout the day. The driving motion of the front will have the rain shifting East by the evening. High temperatures will be pleasant, in the middle 60s. Luckily NOT in the 30s like we were on Sunday. Lows overnight will be back to being chilly, in the upper 30s.