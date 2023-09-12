PPP loan fraud update: Columbus Businessmen’s trial date continued

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal trial scheduled for next week for two Columbus businessmen was continued until next month.

Investigators accused Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson of using bogus information to get thousands of dollars in PPP loans.

A federal grand jury indicted both men.

They were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

The federal government was accusing the men of giving money to family, friends, Jackson State University and even buying Court Square Tower.

Prosecutors believed the men used PPP money to swap between multiple business and personal accounts.

They allegedly used the cash for real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations, loan payments for vehicles, payments for taxes, as well as cash payments to family, friends, and coworkers.

Court documents showed the new trial date was scheduled for October 16, in Oxford.

