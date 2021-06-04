PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County investigators need your help finding the person that drove away two sets of tires.

Surveillance video captured the theft last Friday, just before 1 PM.

Investigators say two sets of tires and wheels were taken and are worth about 3,000 dollars.

The first set was taken from the property and then about ten minutes later the thief drove up again for the second set.

Deputies believe the suspect is driving a 2008 blue Honda Civic.

If you have any information about the theft call anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and it could possibly earn you some cash.