Prentiss County man faces felony child deprivation charge

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man claiming he could not find his two-month-old child ended up in jail.

24-year-old Dylan Atnip reportedly called the sheriff’s department, he later called back canceling the request for help because he had found the child.

Deputies went ahead to check on the child.

Now, Atnip is charged with felony child deprivation and possession of paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $50,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X