Deputies are on the lookout for 17-year-old Shelby Leann Baswell.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WCBI)- Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

She has red/brown hair with blue eyes. Baswell is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds.

It is possible she could be in the New Albany, MS area driving a dark-color SUV.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.