Preparations underway for annual Thanksgiving lunch in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Preparations continue for an annual community Thanksgiving lunch.

Dozens of tables have been set-up at the Trotter Convention Center.

Workers put the finishing touches on the centerpieces Wednesday afternoon.

More than 1,200 people are expected at the 13th annual event.

Mayor Robert Smith is expecting people from across the region to attend.

“This is the time of year when family and friends get together and just have a great time of fellowship with each other. Also, in the Golden Triangle area. You’ll be surprised at the number of senior citizens that will attend the event from West Point, Starkville, Louisville, and even Tupelo,” said Mayor Smith.

The doors of the Trotter will open at 10 a.m.

The program begins at 11 a.m.