President Trump approves disaster declaration for severe storms in Mississippi

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for severe storms for several north Mississippi counties.

Oktibbeha County was included in the order.

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said the county asked for reimbursement for work done on the Oktibbeha County Lake, when it nearly breached.

Money would cover some costs of the pumps, diesel fuel, and man-hours.

Choctaw, Clay, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties were also included in the declaration for local government and certain private nonprofit organizations.

FEMA generally reimburses up to 75% of the costs and the state will give 12.5%.