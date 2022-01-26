Presley seeks cease and desist order from FCC for business offering ‘free tablets and service’

Public Service Commissioner Presley says Oklahoma based company violating FCC guidelines

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Northern District Public Service Commissioner is asking the FCC to issue a cease and desist order against an Oklahoma based company that is giving free tablets and so called free internet service.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is asking the FCC to take action against Surge Phone.

On Monday, Presley says he was in Amory, and spotted this tent in a parking lot, with a sign advertising free service and a tablet.

Presley posed as a potential customer and says the vendor was charging people ten dollars for an activation fee, was given a tablet, but no information about the cost for internet service, or any information about the company.

Also, Presley says people’s driver’s license information and other personal information was taken down by the company reps, in a spiral notebook.

The commissioner says consumers should beware of these types of transactions and always ask for written information concerning tablets and internet service.

“I’m warning consumers to be aware, use extreme caution in dealing with these companies because my fear is these predatory type practices, where customers know nothing about what they’re signing up for, they’re just getting a free tablet, once they get home and start using the service, they may one get a bill that’s hundreds of dollars if they go over the package or it may quit working once they reach that limit,” Presley said.

An FCC Commissioner posted on Twitter that the FCC’s Inspector General has Presley’s letter, which he said raises serious concerns the FCC must address.