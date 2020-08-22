Pretty nice Sunday, double trouble in the tropics

Locally, Sunday looks to be pretty nice with limited rain chances. We’re keeping our eyes on the tropics where two storms are expected to make landfall within a matter of hours of each other, which could also bring us some rain through the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are strengthening in the Caribbean. Both are expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into hurricanes before making landfall next week. For a full tropical update, click here.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Calm winds and quiet weather.

SUNDAY: Generally, nice weather will continue for Sunday as well. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 90, but rain chances will be slim to none. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of an afternoon storm. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A few showers will be possible to start off the week as Tropical Storm Marco approaches the coastline. Many of us will still see some peeks of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, but the potential for showers is there. Highs will be close to 90 with overnight lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: More chances for showers and storms will return for the middle and end of the week as rain chances increase to near 50%. A few showers or storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll have to watch Tropical Storms Laura and Marco to see if we will need to increase or decrease rain chances.

