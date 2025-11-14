Pretty nice weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A beautiful end to the week and start to the weekend. Temps are staying above average, with rain chances picking up next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds will be expected through the evening. Conditions will be staying dry for football games tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Very comfortable for Fall!

WEEKEND: Keeping the afternoons warm and above average. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and possibly some lower 80s across the corner. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds. This will be a great weekend to enjoy the outdoors! Lows will continue in the low to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Prepare the rain gear! There will be an isolated chance for rain through the first part of the week, increasing by the end. Afternoon highs will be anywhere from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable, if not a bit more mild.