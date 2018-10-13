TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Tupelo men made complete fools of themselves for a good cause, Breast Cancer Awareness.

Eleven men gave the ladies a show wearing high heels and strutting their stuff.

The “Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch” was hosted by Wear it Well Incorporated and Exhale P.U.L. to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The event also featured motivational speakers including breast cancer survivors sharing their triumphant stories.

“It is very devastating because they lose hair and their breast, so it is a lot of life changes they go through. And we at Wear It Well Inc., one of the main things we do we is enhance lives by renewing the mind, body, and soul. So we do makeovers on individuals who go through traumatic experiences such as Breast Cancer,” said Founder Katina Holland.

Holland says part of the funding is used to pay for mammograms for women in need.