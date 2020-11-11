Pretty quiet over the coming week

SUMMARY: More sun than clouds can be expected over the next week or so. Our next cold front moves through Sunday and it will give us another chance of scattered showers. Cooler, more fall-like air returns for a few days early next week.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds NW 5-10.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the 70s both days. Pretty nice Saturday with more clouds and scattered showers on Sunday. Lows in the 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Bright sunshine and much cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App