SUMMARY: Today marks the beginning of meteorological summer (June, July, and August) and it’s going to look and feel like it. Small chances of rain exist through Wednesday with higher odds by next Thursday and Friday. Our advice is to keep watering your plants until further notice.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine along with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Humidity levels will remain quite low so the heat index won’t be too much different from the actual temperature. Wear sunscreen, hats, and protective clothing to keep yourself safe from the powerful sun. Another fine day for baseball is on tap in Starkville and Oxford.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: While there is a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm most if not all locations in our area won’t get any rain. Look for highs to be back up into the low 90s in many spots during the afternoon hours.

NEXT WEEK: We’re going to keep the chance of rain about 20% through Wednesday as a few weak disturbances could spark a few showers and storms in the region. Any significant moisture is unlike during this time. Highs stay in the low 90s. Odds of rain are higher Thursday and Friday and an upper level system moves in from the Plains. Perhaps by then there will be some appreciable moisture around the region.

