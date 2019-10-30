Prior AFB secretary tells story of overcoming breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A prior Columbus Air Force Base secretary is telling her story of survival battling breast cancer.

Elana Gilbert, a prior 14th Flying Training Wing secretary, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

- Advertisement -

“I remember getting the phone call and I literally dropped from where I was standing onto the floor and just started crying,” said Gilbert in an interview with airmen David Donaldson. “It’s like someone takes your world and everything you thought you had and they flip it upside down.”

After her diagnosis, Gilbert went through four rounds of intravenous chemotherapy.

“The first round of chemo was uneventful, it was just long,” said Gilbert. “The second chemo they missed my IV seven times. The chemo infiltrated into my skin and now, I have large scars on my arm from it. The third time I had an allergic reaction causing my lungs to start to close, and the fourth time they missed my IV five times.”

Gilbert was able to win the battle against breast cancer, and is now encouraging other women to be cognizant and see their doctor if they have any signs of breast cancer.

To read Gilbert’s full story, click here.