Proposal in Mississippi Senate would prevent governing bodies from moving monuments

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposal in the Mississippi Senate would prevent governing bodies from moving monuments.

Senate Bill 2068 would amend the law that currently allows a governing body to move a memorial to another location.

The memorials covered range from those for the Revolutionary War to the War in Iraq or Native American War’s statues on public property.

Senator Joseph Seymour of Vancleave introduced the bill.

It has not been voted on by a committee or moved to the full Senate for a vote.