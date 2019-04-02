Proposed House Bill could change how you drive in Alabama

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI)- It’s something many of us do every day.

We pick up our phone, check our messages, shoot off a quick text, and continue on our way. But for some, that quick check is their last.

In 2016 3,450 lives were lost due to distracted driving in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Now a bill in Alabama is taking action to save lives.

“The most two important things you do when you get in a vehicle is one put on your seatbelt, and two keep your eyes on the road,” said Vernon Police Chief Davy Eaves.

These days there are other things in your car competing for your attention.

State Representative Allen Farley is steering a bill that would stop distracted driving.

He has proposed a bill that will require drivers to stay hands-free. That means not picking up your phone while operating a vehicle.

“He has a personal connection with the young ladies family back in his district that was killed as a result of distracted driving she was killed if my memory serves February of last year that young lady’s mother came and spoke before our committee. As a parent, it really hits you where it hurts when you see a mom’s heart breaking, and it feels like something that could’ve been avoided had we had stricter laws in the state,” said Representative Tracy Estes.

It’s already illegal to text and drive in Alabama. This new law takes that a step further.

With social media, video chatting, and other distractions available on your phone HB 6 is covering all the bases.

“We have had to try to keep up with technology, and things have changed at such a rapid pace. I can see now where it is very tempting to do that because you have such technology right there at your fingertips it’s very tempting, and everybody thinks they can do it. Like I’ve said, I’ve done it, should not of done it, but we all think we are the exception to the rule,” said Rep. Estes.

As it stands, law enforcement has a challenging time enforcing the texting and driving law.

“It’s hard for us as well and for us to actually prove that it’s a text being sent they still have the option to say I wasn’t texting I was GPS this point is not illegal,” said Chief Eaves.

Police Chief Davy Eaves has seen his fair share of distracted driving and thinks this bill could make people think twice.

“It’s something you’re in control of all you got to do is lay your device down,” said Chief Eaves.

HB 6 has made it out of committee and will soon go before the house. Lawmakers are optimistic that it will pass and move to the Senate.