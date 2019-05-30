Public Hearing Set For Portion Of Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Proposal

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The public will have a chance to speak out on a proposal by Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Committee that has caused some controversy.

The Committee had a special meeting to look at a project in Phase Six of the Major Thoroughfare Plan.

An original proposal calls for improvements on Jackson Street, from Clayton Avenue to Robins Street. An alternate plan would add one block to that project, extending from Robins Street to Madison.

The alternate proposal has been met with opposition from some, who say the price tag is too high and the work could negatively impact Tupelo’s oldest neighborhood, Highland Circle.

Committee members will let the public speak out about both proposals before making any decision.

“We all use these major thoroughfares , this is not a neighborhood road, yes it goes through a neighborhood, almost all of our thoroughfares in some way affect neighborhoods, so just because you don’t live here doesn’t mean you’re not using that thoroughfare, if you use Main, Jackson, live in West, or East Tupelo, this issue affects all of us,” said Greg Pirkle, chairman of the Major Thoroughfare Committee.

The original proposal would cost about six million dollars. Adding work on the extra block would add about three million dollars to the price tag. The public hearing is set for June 17th at Tupelo City Hall.