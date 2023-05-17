Quick 10 degree cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures dropping by a few degrees for our Wednesday. Afternoon rain chance with a few possible thunderstorms will continue that summer-like pattern for a few more days.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week is going to be feeling a bit cooler compared to the past several days. High temperatures today will only be reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s. However, with plenty of moisture in the air, it is still going to be a humid day. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across northern Mississippi again this afternoon through to the evening. Low temperatures tonight will remain mild in the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: High temperatures remain in the low to middle 80s. Summer pattern with afternoon and evening showers/storms will be sticking around, with a current 40% chance. Overnight temperatures will stay in the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Another day of temperatures reaching the low to middle 80s. The chance for rain showers has a slight break for the end of the week, though random scattered showers cannot be ruled out. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy, though rain chances fall. More mild overnight low temperatures in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Peak temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain returns for Saturday, but will dry out again for Sunday. Heavy cloud coverage from Saturday’s rain chance will clear out, allowing a mostly clear day on Sunday. Finally we will be falling further for low temperatures, into the upper 50s.