Quick condition trade

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are going from soggy to hot/humid and right back to rainy, with quick trade offs over the next few days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild overnight lows, in the middle to upper 60s. There will be a continuous breeze through the night.

THU/FRI: Time for that HOT and humid trade off from the rain. We are expecting high temperatures to be in the upper 80s to potentially the lower 90s. With as humid as it will be, it will be feeling hotter than actual temperatures read. Rain is not expected, though clouds will linger/increase by the end of the week.

WEEKEND: Late Friday evening, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms to our North that may slip into northern Mississippi in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Fingers crossed for a weakening trend as they cross state lines. Continued chance for other storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.