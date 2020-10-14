Quick shot of cool air coming

SUMMARY: Another fall front late Thursday will deliver a short blast of cool air for Friday and Saturday. After that conditions are now expected to moderate back above normal for a good chunk of next week. Moisture is going to remain limited for the next 7 days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low 50s. Light southerly winds.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine with a gradual increase in afternoon cloud cover. Southwesterly winds 5-10 mph will help to boost highs back into the low 80s. C

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and a few showers giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Breezy northerly winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Highs only in the 60s. Jackets are needed for high school football with temperatures dipping into the 50s and upper 40s during the games.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in low lying and sheltered spots.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun each day. Unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

