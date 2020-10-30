Quiet and cooler weather continues through the weekend

Halloween weekend will remain mostly sunny with temperatures remaining a bit chilly. A second cold front will move through Sunday, bringing us another shot of cooler air by Monday. Sunshine will continue for the upcoming week as temperatures slowly warm back into the 70s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling to near 40. Some patchy frost is possible in areas north of I-22. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast.

SATURDAY: Weather for Halloween is looking great as skies remain mostly sunny through the day. Southeasterly winds will help us to be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Trick-or-Treating will be chilly as temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through the area Sunday, but no rain is expected. Aside from a few clouds, we’ll remain mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We’ll feel another shot of cooler air to start off the week with highs only in the mid to upper 50s on Monday. Tuesday’s highs will be a bit warmer, but still only in the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Monday morning’s low temperatures could be close to freezing in many spots.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm up a bit for the second half of the week as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be back into the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s to near 50.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter