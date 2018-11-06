Quiet Election Day Weather.

TUESDAY: Weather improves for Election Day. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 70s. Northwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph develop.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms return to the region. Highs should generally top out in the lower 60s but some spots may stay in the upper 50s.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: A few more scattered showers are likely along with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Additional showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. Highs top out in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Reasonably quiet conditions settle in along with much cooler temperatures. Highs top out mainly in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Another frost or freeze looks likely Friday night, and possible even Saturday night.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat