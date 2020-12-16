Quiet end to the work week

SUMMARY: High pressure will give us more sun as the work week comes to an end. More rain is possible Saturday with another cold front. Sunny and mild conditions are set to return early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds NW 4-8 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Morning clouds then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Milder highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App