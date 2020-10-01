Quiet fall weather to continue

SUMMARY: Our quiet, early fall weather pattern will continue for at least the next week. The only chance of isolated showers will come Sunday with a weak front crossing the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light NW winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds N 5-15 mph. High school football weather will be picture perfect but you’ll need to pack a jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s after sunset.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Conditions look great for the football games in Tuscaloosa and Starkville.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A 10-20% chance of isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and quiet weather looks to hold on through at least Thursday. Plan on mild days with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cool nights with lows in the 50s continue.

