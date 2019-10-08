SUMMARY: Quiet weather will hold for the middle of the week before the next fall cold front arrives. Rain and storms are likely again Friday before we turn cooler for the Saturday and Sunday. The first overnight 40s of the season are slated to return this weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the 50s with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible again.

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 80s as light southeasterly flow returns.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm during the day. The chance of rain is just 10-20%. Above normal highs in the mid to upper 80s can be expected.

FRIDAY: A powerful fall front is going to push across the region and the speed at which it moves will determine how warm we get. We’re going to forecast highs in the mid to upper 80s for now and see how it goes. There is the potential for some strong to possibly severe storms with gusty winds as the front passes so it will be something to watch. It’s too early to tell if high school football will be affected but it is possible.

SATURDAY: Much cooler 60s may be the best we can do in the wake of the cold front. Some lingering shows may exist during the morning hours. There will definitely be a fall chill in the air for a change. Lows Saturday night may drop to around 40 and that means some of those cooler spots may dip into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Recent model data suggest that more in the way of unsettled weather may be on the way in the form of rain and scattered storms. We certainly need the rain so anything is welcome. Highs look to stay in the 70s.

