Quiet pattern into early next week

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is here to stay through early next week. The only chance of rain in the near term will be a slight chance of a few showers on Friday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows in the mid 30s.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Variable winds 2-6 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the low 40s or upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% of showers during the day. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60 Saturday with mid 60s likely on Sunday. Lows in the 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App