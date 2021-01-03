Quiet start to the work week

SUMMARY: The work week will start off seasonably mild but cooler and wetter weather will build by late week. No severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Light wind.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of rain developing during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Total rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday in the 1/2” to 1” range.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s, lows in the low 30s and 20s.

