Quiet start to the work week

SUMMARY: The work week will start off seasonably mild but cooler and wetter weather will build by late week. No severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Light wind.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of rain developing during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Total rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday in the 1/2” to 1” range.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s, lows in the low 30s and 20s.
