A quiet weather pattern for this workweek

SUMMARY: A cold front passed through the area Sunday morning has brought in much colder air to start off the week. We’ll have quiet weather as you head out to the polls on Tuesday for Election Day and will stick around though the entire workweek. Temperatures will slowly warm up through the week. Rain chances remain low at this time.

MONDAY: Waking up to mostly clear skies and very chilly temperatures this morning in the mid 30s. Northerly winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll remain chilly through the day. Highs will only be in the mid 50s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, allowing our temperatures to drop down quickly once again into the 30s for overnight lows. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: The sunshine and clear blue skies will continue for Election Day Tuesday. We’ll start off chilly in the mid 30s to near 40 as the polls open at 7am, but afternoon highs will be back into the mid 60s as our winds will switch up to the south.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures will slowly increase for the second half of the week with highs back up into the lower to mid 70s. Overnight lows will still be chilly with temperatures starting off in the 40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: While the weekend looks mostly dry with a mix of sun & clouds. A sprinkle or shower is possible on Sunday. Overall, we’re not expecting much to ruin any outdoor plans. highs in the mid 70s.

