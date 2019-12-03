SUMMARY: Nice and seasonable weather will continue for the next 2 days. A quick moving system will give us some showers Thursday night into Friday. Most of the weekend is looking OK but more rain and perhaps even a few storms will return by Monday afternoon and evening.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered high clouds early with mainly clear conditions developing. Lows in the 30s. Winds light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 60. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds but dry. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers. The chance of rain is 70%. Highs top out in the 50s. Some rain is possible in the Hattiesburg area so anybody traveling to the high school football championships may want to pack a poncho to be on the safe side.

WEEKEND: Things are looking pretty good overall. Highs should to out around 60 both Saturday and Sunday. While some isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday we’re keeping the chance at just 20% for now.

MONDAY: Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. The day may start off dry but odds of rain and perhaps a few storms will go up heading into the afternoon and evening.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app