Quiet weekend ahead of more active weather next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler weather returns for Friday and most of the weekend. Active weather is expected for most of next week.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy weather will headline the morning hours. Gradual clearing should occur through the day, but highs will stay in the 40s as northwest breezes continue.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Relaxing winds and a clear sky will allow temperatures to drop into the middle 20s!

WEEKEND: Saturday looks stunning across the region. High pressure will bring full sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. The weather turns warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds increase late Sunday ahead of an active week.

MONDAY: An initial disturbance is set to bring scattered to numerous showers and storms through the day. The air is not expected to be too unstable, but elevated instability could allow for at least some small hail in the strongest activity.

TUESDAY: Warmer, more humid air is likely to develop into the region ahead of a nearly-stationary front. Showers and storms will remain likely as a result. Increasing wind shear along this front may promote a severe weather threat as well, so stay tuned for further developments on this risk.

MID-WEEK: Confidence in the forecast drops off slightly by Wednesday and Thursday as the position of the aforementioned front will be critical to not only temperature forecasts, but rain/storm chances as well. It is likely more rain and eventual storms will remain in the forecast, but exact timing remains unclear at this point.