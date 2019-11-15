SUMMARY: Generally quiet weather will be with us over the next 6 days with some wet weather possible by next Thursday and Friday. There will be a moisture starved system that will spread high clouds our way Sunday and Monday but we don’t expect any rain and this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s. Northerly winds 2-6 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies from sunrise to sunset. Highs in the mid 50s with northerly winds 5-10 mph. Conditions look great in Starkville for the MSU-Alabama game. You’ll need some warm weather gear for the LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford with evening temperatures falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows near freezing.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Extensive high cloud cover is expected but moisture that could reach the ground is unlikely in our area. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Near average highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Some showers are possible with a weak cold front moving into the region. It’s still uncertain as to how things will end up developing but it does look like some wet weather is possible and it may extend into next weekend.

