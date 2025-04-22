Rain and Storms Continue into Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stalled front is allowing for the rain and occasional storms to continue as we head into the middle of the week. Humid conditions will remain with highs returning to the 80s by Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will begin to decrease overnight with lows in the lower 60s. A few passing showers can not be ruled out.

WED/THU: Are you tired of the rain yet? Chances of rain remains on Wednesday and Thursday with storms and showers varying from place to place. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 70s, before returning to the 80s on Thursday.

FRI/WEEKEND: On Friday, isolated to scattered showers stick around Friday but may begin to decrease into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s by Sunday and into next week.