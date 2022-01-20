Rain and storms tonight, then much colder tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region this evening, then MUCH colder conditions tomorrow morning.

TONIGHT: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Overnight lows in the upper-20s. Variable wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper-30s. North wind 10-15 mph, gusting to over 20 mph. Wind chill values in the single digits to start the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued cold with lows in the low-20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Much colder air will continue across the region. Our next chance of rain arrives sometime at the beginning of next week, with heavy rain once again possible. This looks like just a rain event though without any threat of severe or winter weather.