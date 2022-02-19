Rain and thunderstorms to come as temperatures moderate

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures remain moderate into the middle of next week as showers and thunderstorms make their way into the area. Highs top out in the 70s Tuesday before a cold front knocks temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s. SUNDAY: Highs continue to warm up as clear conditions prevail. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 60s. Lows bottom out in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The next week looks messy as thunderstorms move into the region Monday and stick around through the next weekend. Potential for some severe weather is there early next week, and more details will arrive closer to Monday and Tuesday. Clouds also make their way into the region in force and stick around throughout the week.