Rain Arrives by Thursday

More sunshine is expected today in the wake of a passing front. Rain holds off until another front Thursday, and more showers are possible by early next week.

TODAY: Look for a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are from the north 3-8 mph. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out as a weak front passes through this morning.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT: We cool off into the low to mid 40s. Winds look calm under a mostly clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 as we get into Wednesday. We will remain dry through Wednesday night. Look for light east winds.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Showers will roll in during the day Thursday and last likely into Thursday Night. We’ll advertise at least a few isolated showers sticking around through the first half of Friday, but likely by Friday at noon, rain will be out of here with cooler weather. Look for Thursday highs in the mid 60s with lows Thursday Night dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Friday, highs are much cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. No severe weather is expected, and rainfall amounts generally look to be light, though some areas could see close to an inch.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see more sunshine and cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows at night are in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front looks to settle in by Monday and Tuesday. That one could bring some more showers, though confidence is low. It does appear that next week could bring a serious winter blast of chilly air. We’ll keep you advised.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and download the WCBI Mobile App.