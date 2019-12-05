Rain Arriving Later On Tonight, Lasting Through Friday

TODAY: Clouds will slowly increase during the day, likely becoming mostly cloudy by Thursday Night. Highs climb into the low to mid 60s. Look for south winds 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain showers arrive in the region with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with light winds from the south.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: The first part of Friday will be soggy with showers passing through the region. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. No severe weather is expected. Highs Friday are in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will wrap up by Friday afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday Night. The median for rain totals will be around half an inch, with spots seeing thundershowers likely coming closer to an inch. Others will see less than that.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible by Sunday into Sunday Night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another storm system looks to wrap up and head our way. This may bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Timing and impacts remain a bit uncertain, but we currently think the cold front passes through Monday into Monday Night. We’ll likely see much cooler air filter in behind it by the middle of the week.

STAY WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.