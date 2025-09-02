Rain chance continues a little lighter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances will start pulling back, as temperatures start to rise. By the end of the week, back to the 90s!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and scattered rain will continue into the evening. Rain should dry out some in the late night hours. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 60s. There is some potential for patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chance will be a bit more isolated than scattered for the middle of our week. There could be some heavy pockets of rain that fall. Stay prepared with rain gear. Temperatures are going to be a little warmer, reaching the middle to upper 80s.

END OF WEEK: Despite a cold front grazing our northern counties, temperatures are going to be heating back up. Hopefully you all enjoyed the cooler conditions at last Friday’s football games. Low to middle 90s make a return Thursday and Friday. Lows drop only into the upper 60s.