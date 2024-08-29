Rain chance maintains

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture has continued building in and the rain chance will maintain through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will become a bit more tolerable.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue moving to the NW and will hopefully weaken after 8-10p. Behind tonight’s rain, we will be left with a dry but warm/humid overnight with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Pretty much Thursday on repeat! Variably cloudy with highs in the low 90s and isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon & early evening.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: While coverage may vary day-to-day Saturday – Monday, expect a few showers and storms each afternoon. Heat levels will be near “normal” – near 90 degrees with overnight lows around 70°.