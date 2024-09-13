Rain chance through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Remaining moisture from Francine continues to wrap around the existing Low Pressure system. This can bring more rain to northern Mississippi over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild but relatively calm tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s. Pop-up showers will be very isolated but not impossible this evening.

SATURDAY: A slight shift to the South, the Low pressure system will bring in more rain across our corner. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Scattered showers continue through the evening. If you are heading to the Mississippi State/Toledo game, may be smart to be prepared with a poncho. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: The Low will continue shifting to the SE. This will allow for more Gulf moisture to be wrapped into northern Mississippi. Heavier rain showers are possible on Sunday and into Monday. Temps will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will stay mild, in the middle to upper 60s again.

NEXT WEEK: Rain stays for Monday, but there will be clearing by Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will also start heading back into the middle 80s. Mostly clear conditions maintain the rest of the week.