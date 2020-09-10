Rain chances coming back

SUMMARY: September has been pretty dry so far but that looks to change a bit heading into the weekend and next week. Daily chances of showers and storms are back along with cooler temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows around 70. Light NE winds.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, especially across our southeastern counties. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms both days. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows around 70.

