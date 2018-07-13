Rain Chances Go Up This Weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures in the mid 70s in the early morning, climbing to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon, with the heat index climbing to 105°+. Clouds build through the morning into the afternoon, and showers and storms pop up from the late morning through the evening. Rain chance around 40%. A couple of isolated downpours may linger into the overnight hours, but most spots dry off. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain around 10%.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: More scattered to numerous showers and storms this weekend into next week. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values up to 105°. Chance of rain 50-60%.

- Advertisement -

WED/THU: A more typical pattern of pop up showers and storms, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chance around 30%.