Rain Chances Going Up

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms should fade away during the evening hours with the overnight hours being fairly quiet. Look for lows in the 70s with light wind.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 50%. We’re still looking at highs in the low 90s with a SW wind between 5 and 10 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Additional showers and storms are a good bet with the rain chance in the 60-70% range. Afternoon highs should only top out in the 80s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances dip a bit to 40% each day but that means scattered downpours remain possible. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90° will be close to seasonal averages.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat