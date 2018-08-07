Rain Chances Going Up

By
Keith Gibson
-
0

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms should fade away during the evening hours with the overnight hours being fairly quiet. Look for lows in the 70s with light wind.

WEDNESDAY:  Scattered showers and storms are likely.  The chance of rain is 50%.  We’re still looking at highs in the low 90s with a SW wind between 5 and 10 mph.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:  Additional showers and storms are a good bet with the rain chance in the 60-70% range.  Afternoon highs should only top out in the 80s.

WEEKEND:  Rain chances dip a bit to 40% each day but that means scattered downpours remain possible.  Highs in the upper 80s to around 90° will be close to seasonal averages.

