SUMMARY: Rain chances increase for the end of the week and into the weekend. If you have any plans for Saturday or Sunday, you may want to have a backup plan. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or two is possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: More widespread showers and storms likely by Friday afternoon, so bring the umbrella into work. Highs will be near 90.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Widespread showers and storms continue through the weekend. It won’t rain constantly, but it’s likely that everyone will see some rain at some point each day. Rain will help to keep us a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Chances for scattered showers and storms continue into early next week with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s.

