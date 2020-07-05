Summer-like weather will continue with daily chances for afternoon storms and warm temperatures. The best rain chances of the week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, but storms will be possible any day through next weekend. Keep the umbrella on standby.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Aside from a few showers early, most of the overnight will be dry with some passing clouds. We’ll stay muggy with lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Once again, we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky before showers and storms pop up through the afternoon. Not everyone will get a storm, but some locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will climb to near 90 by the afternoon.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Better chances for rain and storms will return for the middle of the week as we bump rain chances up to 60%. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the low 70s. Humid weather will continue.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Chances for pop-up storms will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend, but storms won’t be as widespread. Rain chances will diminish to 30% by the weekend. Otherwise, we’ll be hot and humid with highs back into the low 90s.

