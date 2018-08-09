Rain Chances Linger Into The Weekend

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms will remain possible during the night. Look for lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: There is a 40-50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Some locations may get a good downpour while others miss out. Highs should push back up into the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Rain chances lower a bit to 30% but a few storms could pop-up at any time. Highs rebound back into the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Highs around 90 appear likely. There is a 40% chance of a few more showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: Rain opportunities will be lower overall but they can’t be ruled out any day. Highs should be generally in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70.

